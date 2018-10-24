At least two people killed in Kentucky supermarket shooting: local media

(Reuters) - At least two people were killed and there were multiple other victims after a shooting on Wednesday at a Kroger Co (KR.N) supermarket near Louisville, Kentucky, local media reported.

Wave3 News said one of the fatalities was in the parking lot outside the grocery store in Jeffersontown, about 15 miles (24 km) from downtown Louisville.

A person was taken into custody following the shooting, according to the Jeffersontown police dispatch center.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at the grocery store, said a person at the dispatch center, who declined to give her name.

She could not confirm the number of victims or their conditions.