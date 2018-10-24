One man, one woman die in Kentucky supermarket shooting - police

(Reuters) - One adult male and one adult female were killed in a shooting on Wednesday at a Louisville, Kentucky supermarket, police said.

There were no other injuries, Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers told reporters at the scene in a televised press briefing. Earlier local media had reported multiple other victims in the shooting at a Kroger Co (KR.N) supermarket.

Wave3 News said one of the fatalities was in the parking lot outside the grocery store in Jeffersontown, about 15 miles (24 km) from downtown Louisville.

A person was taken into custody following the shooting, according to the Jeffersontown police dispatch center.

Steve Zinninger told Wave3 News his father was waiting outside the supermarket when he heard shooting from inside the store and panicked people began running out of the supermarket.

Zinninger said the shooter casually walked toward his father in the parking lot with a gun in his hand. He said his father took out his gun and confronted the man from behind his car.

“He (the armed man) said, ‘please don’t shoot and I won’t shoot you,’ whites don’t kill whites,” Zinninger told Wave3 News, adding that his father said the armed man then took off in a car.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at the grocery store, said a person at the dispatch center, who declined to give her name.