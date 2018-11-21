Gunmen who abducted Italian near Kenya coast seemed to be of Somali origin, witness says

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Gunmen who abducted an Italian volunteer near the Kenyan coast on Tuesday night appeared to be of Somali origin, a man who witnessed the attack told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The attackers had clothes of Somali origin ... they spoke in Somali,” Chad Joshua Kazungu, who saw the gunmen who abducted the 23-year-old woman and wounded five people in the Kenyan town of Chakama told Reuters by telephone.