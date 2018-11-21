Gunmen kidnap Italian volunteer and shoot children near Kenya's coast

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Gunmen kidnapped an Italian volunteer and shot and wounded four people in Kenya late on Tuesday in an attack that has sparked fears of an upsurge in activity by militant Islamists.

Police and residents said men armed with AK-47 rifles seized the 23-year-old from a guesthouse in Chakama, a small town south of the border with Somalia and near the coast Police said no group had claimed responsibility.

The Italian charity the woman was working for, Africa Milele, posted a short message on its website saying: “There are no words to comment on what is happening. Silvia, we are all with you.” The group says it helps orphaned children.

Tourism is vital for Kenya’s economy but it suffered in the early part of the decade because of a series of abductions and attacks blamed on Somali militant group al Shabaab that culminated in a raid on a shopping mall in Nairobi in 2013 in which more than 60 people were killed.

The industry has since recovered and authorities say they have taken steps to thwart fresh attacks.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard the gunmen speaking Somali. “There were three attackers and they targeted the Italian lady,” said Chad Joshua Kazungu.

Ronald Kazungu, who helped the Italian volunteer by documenting her work through photography, said the gunmen made it clear she was their target.

Six of them followed her to her room at a guesthouse where she was staying and Kazungu failed in his attempt to protect her after one gunman, who was holding the volunteer by her throat, hit him with a club when he tried to intervene.

A woman talks to a child injured when Italian volunteer was seized in Chakama trading centre of Magarini, as he receives treatment at the Malindi district hospital in Malindi, Kenya November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

The attackers opened fire as they left, hitting two children, two teenagers and a man. One of the children, 10-year-old boy, was shot in the eye and a 12-year-old was hit in the thigh, police said.

On Wednesday a police helicopter circled over the green and yellow guesthouse.

“SMALL SHAKE-UP”

Tour operators said the attack would have only a limited impact on the sector.

“The European market might have a small shake-up but Malindi is 500 km from Nairobi so I don’t expect the safari industry to be affected,” said Robert Katithi, sales director from Go Kenya Tours and Safaris.

Chakama in Kilifi region is 60 km (40 miles) inland from the coastal resort of Malindi. In 2011 and 2012 there were a series of abductions by al Shabaab, a group linked to al Qaeda, closer to the border with Somalia.

Gunmen grabbed a wheelchair-bound French woman from her home on the northern island of Manda in 2011 weeks after pirates killed a British man and kidnapped his wife from another resort island. The French woman died while she was still being held, while the English woman was released after a ransom was paid.

At the time, the government blamed al Shabaab, which has launched attacks inside Kenya in retaliation for its military interventions in Somalia. The militants denied responsibility.

Armed men kidnapped four aid workers and killed a driver at Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp in 2012.

The Italian foreign ministry said it was looking into reports of Wednesday’s attack.