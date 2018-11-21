Kenyan police say gunmen kidnap Italian volunteer, wound five in trading center attack

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police said on Wednesday unidentified gunmen kidnapped an Italian volunteer working at a non-governmental organization in an attack on a trading center in the coastal region of Kilifi during which five people were wounded.

“The Gang ... abducted an Italian lady aged 23 years who is a volunteer of Africa Milele Onlus, an NGO operating in the area,” the National Police Service said on Twitter.

The wounded were taken to hospital and officers were pursuing the attackers, it said.