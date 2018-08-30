FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

PM May says Britain committed to free trade with Kenya after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Britain is committed to continuing free trade with Kenya after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said during a visit to Nairobi on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta arrive to address a joint news conference at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

May also said Britain and Kenya had signed a new compact to expand their joint work on security.

“As Britain prepares to leave the European union we are committed to a smooth transition that ensures continuity in our trading relationship with Kenya, ensuring Kenya retains its duty free quota free access to the UK market,” May said.

Reporting by Maggie Fick, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alison Williams

