PM May says Britain committed to free trade with Kenya after Brexit

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Britain is committed to continuing free trade with Kenya after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said during a visit to Nairobi on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta arrive to address a joint news conference at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

May also said Britain and Kenya had signed a new compact to expand their joint work on security.

“As Britain prepares to leave the European union we are committed to a smooth transition that ensures continuity in our trading relationship with Kenya, ensuring Kenya retains its duty free quota free access to the UK market,” May said.