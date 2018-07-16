FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
July 16, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kenya Power appoints an acting CEO after incumbent charged with economic crime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - State-run Kenya Power named Jared Omondi Othieno as acting chief executive on Monday after CEO Ken Tarus was charged in court with conspiring to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.

Energy Minister Charles Keter announced the appointment to reporters.

Tarus was charged alongside his predecessor, Ben Chumo, and a number of other senior managers of the power distributor. They denied all the charges.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.