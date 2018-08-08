FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 2:56 PM / in 32 minutes

Former Nairobi governor arrested on corruption allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan authorities said on Wednesday they arrested a former governor of Nairobi on suspicion of corruption-related crimes.

Evans Kidero was one of 11 government officials and businesspeople named by Kenya’s senior prosecutor as “criminally culpable” for mismanaging and embezzling public funds, the prosecutor’s office said on its Twitter feed.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Kidero’s representatives for comment.

Kenya has been hit by a spate of scandals related to the alleged theft of hundreds of millions of Kenyan shilling by state officials from government bodies.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by John Stonestreet

