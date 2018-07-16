Kenya Power's board says operations not affected by arrests

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Power’s board said on Monday its business operations would not be affected after senior management, including the chief executive, were arrested over the weekend in connection with an economic crimes investigation.

Ken Tarus, the CEO of the state-controlled power distributor, gave himself up to the police on Sunday.

“The company has in place a business continuity strategy hence all operations will continue normally,” the company’s board said in a statement.

Reuters has been unable to reach Tarus for comment.

Over the weekend, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested 11 other Kenya Power managers and former managers including Ben Chumo, former Kenya Power chief executive officer.

Chumo denied any wrongdoing.

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ office has said it planned to charge managers and officials from eight companies in relation to alleged economic crime and abuse of office.

Kenya has had a series of scandals involving bogus tenders and suppliers with the alleged theft of hundreds of millions of shillings by state officials from several government bodies.