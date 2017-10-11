FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya election board: all eight candidates will be on ballot in repeat poll
#World News
October 11, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 4 days ago

Kenya election board: all eight candidates will be on ballot in repeat poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s election board said on Wednesday that all eight presidential candidates who competed in elections in August - later nullified by the Supreme Court - would be on the ballot when repeat elections were held on Oct. 26.

The board also noted that opposition leader Raila Odinga, the main challenger to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, had not yet submitted the official form to withdraw from the elections. Odinga had only sent them a letter after he announced he was withdrawing on Tuesday amid concerns over fairness.

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra

