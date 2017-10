NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s election board chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Wednesday ahead of a repeat presidential poll on Oct. 26 that it was “difficult” to guarantee the election would be free and fair.

Kenyan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati addresses a news conference at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

He invited political leaders in the country to discuss impediments to the vote, which was ordered by the Supreme Court on Sept. 1, adding he would not tolerate further threats to board staff.