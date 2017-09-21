FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan president says repeat election must be held within set time
#World News
September 21, 2017 / 2:30 PM / a month ago

Kenyan president says repeat election must be held within set time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s repeat presidential election must be held within the 60 days stipulated in the constitution after the Supreme Court nullified the result of a vote held last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (front) and his Deputy William Ruto deliver a statement to members of the media at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenyatta also accused the court of reaching its decision without scrutinizing and verifying the forms used to tally the Aug. 8 vote and said the decision could thrust the country into judicial chaos.

The Kenyan election board said earlier that it had now rescheduled the election for Oct. 26 after a French firm providing the technology for the polls said it would not be ready in time for Oct. 17, the previous date set for the re-run.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Gareth Jones

