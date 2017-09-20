FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya court: election board refused to give access to servers
September 20, 2017 / 9:30 AM / a month ago

Kenya court: election board refused to give access to servers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenya Supreme Court on Wednesday criticized the election board for refusing to comply with court orders to open its computer servers, saying it meant that opposition claims of hacking or manipulation could be true.

“(The board‘s) disobedience of this 28 Aug order in critical areas leaves us with no option but to accept the petitioner’s claim that the (election board) system was infiltrated and compromised and ... data interfered with,” said Judge Philomena Mwilu. “Noncompliance or failure by the board to do as ordered must be held against it.”

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Katharine Houreld

