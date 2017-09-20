Kenya court: opposition didn't show presidential campaign used state resources

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s chief justice said on Wednesday that the opposition did not provide sufficient evidence to show that President Uhuru Kenyatta broke the law by using state resources during his re-election campaign.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses his supporters at Burma market after his election win was declared invalid by the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

“In response to those allegations of ... use of public resources ... we are unable to deal with that in the absence of any evidence,” said Chief Justice David Maraga, as the court delivered a detailed ruling on last month’s annulled presidential elections.