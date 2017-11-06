FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petition filed at Kenya's Supreme Court challenging election results
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 1:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Petition filed at Kenya's Supreme Court challenging election results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former lawmaker filed a petition at Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday challenging the results of last month’s presidential election, a Reuters witness said, opening the door to potential legal challenges to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

People watch on television the announcement of the winner of polls in Kenya's repeat presidential election in Kisumu, Kenya October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The petition, filed by former legislator Harun Mwau, seeks to overturn Kenyatta’s victory in the Oct. 26 election, which was held after the Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta’s win in an Aug. 8 presidential election on procedural grounds. The grounds for Mwau’s petition were not immediately clear since his lawyer did not answer questions.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo,; writing by Katharine Houreld, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
