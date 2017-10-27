Plans to hold delayed Kenya vote postponed in some counties

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s election commission on Friday postponed plans to hold delayed elections in some constituencies in western Kenya where voting has not taken place yet, saying persistent insecurity made it too dangerous for staff.

Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the election commission, said the postponement would affect dozens of constituencies in Kisumu, Migori, Siaya and Homa Bay counties. Voting was due to take place on Saturday after polls failed to open on Thursday due to protests by opposition supporters.