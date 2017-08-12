FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya poll monitors back official election result
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
China won't stop N. Korea
August 11, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 21 hours ago

Kenya poll monitors back official election result

1 Min Read

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta reacts after he was announced winner of the presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 11, 2017.Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's main domestic poll monitoring organization, ELOG, said on Saturday it had found no evidence to suggest this week's election was manipulated or inaccurate, as the opposition have attested.

ELOG's parallel vote tally projected a victory for President Uhuru Kenyatta with 54 percent of ballots cast, compared to an official count of 54.3 percent. This was well within ELOG's 1.9 percent margin of error, the group said.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Adrian Croft

