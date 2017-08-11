FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya president reaches out to opposition, urges unity after vote
#World News
August 11, 2017 / 7:37 PM / a day ago

Kenya president reaches out to opposition, urges unity after vote

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his ballot inside a polling station in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county, Kenya August 8, 2017.Baz Ratner

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta offered an olive branch to the opposition on Friday after being declared winner of this week's elections, and urged national unity and peace in the wake of a divisive dispute over the fairness of the poll.

"I reach out to you, I reach out to all your supporters," Kenyatta said in comments directed to opposition leader Raila Odinga. "To our brothers, our worthy competitors, we are not enemies, we are all citizens of the same republic."

reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Ed Cropley

