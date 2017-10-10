Kenya president: elections will go ahead despite opposition leader's withdrawal

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Tuesday that a re-run of August’s nullified presidential election would go ahead as planned on Oct. 26 after opposition leader Raila Odinga said he was withdrawing from the “unfair” race.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers a statement to members of the media at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

“We have no problem going back to elections. We are sure we will get more votes than the last time,” Kenyatta told a rally in the southern town of Voi, speaking in Kiswahili.