Kenya parliament passes controversial election law amendment
October 11, 2017 / 8:40 AM / in 4 days

Kenya parliament passes controversial election law amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan parliament passed an amendment on Wednesday to the country’s election laws, saying that if one candidate withdraws from a repeat presidential election, the other one would automatically win.

The amendment was heavily criticized by the opposition, whose legislators boycotted the vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga withdrew from a repeat presidential vote scheduled for Oct. 26 on Tuesday, citing concerns over fairness and transparency. The law must now be signed by the president.

reporting by Humphrey Malalo; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Catherine Evans

