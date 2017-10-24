FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya opposition chief: people should stay home, not protest during polls
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 10:33 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Kenya opposition chief: people should stay home, not protest during polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga told a BBC interviewer that he was not calling for protests during repeat presidential elections scheduled for Thursday, but that he wanted supporters to stay at home and boycott the vote.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, arrives for a political rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

“We have not told people to protest on polling day. We have not said that at all. We have told people to stay away,” he said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

Odinga’s comments contradict repeated his previous public calls for protests on voting day.

Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Catherine Evans

