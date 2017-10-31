Kenya opposition leader proposes 'People's Assembly'

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday he would use pickets and petitions to protest last week’s presidential poll and convene a “People’s Assembly” to try to improve governance but made no mention of challenging the result.

“We will guard our right to dissent by exercising it,” Odinga said in a long-awaited television address. He emphasized that he wanted to limit his protests to well-recognised, legal avenues.