Kenya opposition leader proposes 'People's Assembly'
October 31, 2017 / 1:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kenya opposition leader proposes 'People's Assembly'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday he would use pickets and petitions to protest last week’s presidential poll and convene a “People’s Assembly” to try to improve governance but made no mention of challenging the result.

“We will guard our right to dissent by exercising it,” Odinga said in a long-awaited television address. He emphasized that he wanted to limit his protests to well-recognised, legal avenues.

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Ed Cropley

