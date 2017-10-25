Kenya opposition leader: supporters should boycott polls, hold prayers

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga urged supporters to boycott Thursday’s repeat presidential election and persuade their friends to do the same, saying his opposition movement would be transformed into a resistance movement against the government.

“From today we are transforming the NASA coalition into a resistance movement,” he told a cheering crowd of thousands of people in Uhuru Park in the capital of Nairobi. He wants new elections held within 90 days, he said.