Kenya opposition leader: supporters should boycott polls, hold prayers
October 25, 2017 / 2:29 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Kenya opposition leader: supporters should boycott polls, hold prayers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga urged supporters to boycott Thursday’s repeat presidential election and persuade their friends to do the same, saying his opposition movement would be transformed into a resistance movement against the government.

“From today we are transforming the NASA coalition into a resistance movement,” he told a cheering crowd of thousands of people in Uhuru Park in the capital of Nairobi. He wants new elections held within 90 days, he said.

reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
