Kenya opposition claims of poll lead "ridiculous": election official

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Claims by Kenya’s opposition that its presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading the vote count against President Uhuru Kenyatta are “ridiculous” and not based on credible data, a senior official in the election commission told Reuters.

“They have done their own additions and they think Raila has 8 million (votes), which is ridiculous, there is nothing,” Abdi Yakub Guliye said on Thursday. “As far as we are concerned, we don’t believe they have any credible data.”

Hundreds of Odinga supporters took to the streets to celebrate after the opposition demanded that he be declared winner of Tuesday’s vote, despite the official tally showing Kenyatta was ahead in official results announced so far.