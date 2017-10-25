FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya opposition lawyer: election is illegal due to High Court ruling
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 25, 2017 / 8:39 AM / in an hour

Kenya opposition lawyer: election is illegal due to High Court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A presidential election due to take place in Kenya on Thursday has no legitimacy because of a High Court ruling that the appointment of constituency-level electoral officers was illegal, an opposition lawyer said on Wednesday.

“It would be illegal and unconstitutional for them to move ahead with the election,” lawyer James Orengo told media outside the Supreme Court, after that court said it could not hear a petition to delay the election because not enough judges were available.

The High Court ruling was earlier on Wednesday, but only the Supreme Court has the power to delay elections.

reporting by David Lewis; writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.