Kenya opposition lawyer: election is illegal due to High Court ruling

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A presidential election due to take place in Kenya on Thursday has no legitimacy because of a High Court ruling that the appointment of constituency-level electoral officers was illegal, an opposition lawyer said on Wednesday.

“It would be illegal and unconstitutional for them to move ahead with the election,” lawyer James Orengo told media outside the Supreme Court, after that court said it could not hear a petition to delay the election because not enough judges were available.

The High Court ruling was earlier on Wednesday, but only the Supreme Court has the power to delay elections.