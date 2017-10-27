FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya opposition wants vote planned for Saturday canceled
October 27, 2017 / 12:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kenya opposition wants vote planned for Saturday canceled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s main opposition party warned the election commission against reorganizing voting in four western counties where polls did not open on Thursday due to violence and said supporters should boycott any process that goes ahead.

Ballot boxes and election materials are seen at a tallying centre in Kisumu, Kenya October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

“We advise the people not to walk into this trap of death. We call on the residents of these counties to stay away from these planned polls,” Musalia Mudavadi, a senior member of the NASA coalition, told reporters.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

