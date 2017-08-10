FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan opposition demands candidate Odinga be declared election winner
August 10, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 2 months ago

Kenyan opposition demands candidate Odinga be declared election winner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition attends a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s opposition on Thursday demanded that veteran leader Raila Odinga be declared winner of the presidential election, even though official counting of the ballots gives incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta a commanding lead.

Musalia Mudavadi, a senior official in the opposition coalition, told reporters that information from “confidential sources” at the election commission showed Odinga had secured victory by just under 300,000 votes, but provided no evidence.

Minutes later, hundreds of Odinga supporters, mainly young men, poured onto the streets of the opposition stronghold of Kisumu in celebration. At least one truck of anti-riot police followed them, a Reuters witness said.

Odinga has said provisional results were “fictitious” and a product of a hacked system, but he has again put forward no evidence.

International observers on Thursday praised the handling of the election and the European Union mission said it had seen no sign of manipulation.

Reporting by David Lewis, Editing by Angus MacSwan

