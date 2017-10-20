FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan police say four people killed during opposition demonstrations in past two weeks
#World News
October 20, 2017 / 9:30 AM / in a day

Kenyan police say four people killed during opposition demonstrations in past two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s police said on Friday that four people had died as result of police intervention during opposition protests in the past two weeks, amid concerns violence will break out in next week’s repeat presidential vote.

The re-run of the Aug. 8 presidential election annulled by the Supreme Court is set for Oct. 26. But opposition leader Raila Odinga has pulled out, alleging a failure to improve oversight of the election, casting doubt on how the vote will proceed.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Catherine Evans

