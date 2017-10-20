Kenyan police say four people killed during opposition demonstrations in past two weeks

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s police said on Friday that four people had died as result of police intervention during opposition protests in the past two weeks, amid concerns violence will break out in next week’s repeat presidential vote.

The re-run of the Aug. 8 presidential election annulled by the Supreme Court is set for Oct. 26. But opposition leader Raila Odinga has pulled out, alleging a failure to improve oversight of the election, casting doubt on how the vote will proceed.