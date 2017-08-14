FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's president tells opposition to challenge vote in court
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in 2 months

Kenya's president tells opposition to challenge vote in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta flanked by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi address the media outside his office in Nairobi Kenya, August 14, 2017. Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the opposition on Monday to avoid violent protests and take any complaints they have over last week’s election to court.

Kenyatta also urged police to use restraint as they handled pockets of protests and anger that have erupted since he was announced winner of an Aug. 8 vote.

“I truly believe there is no single Kenyan anywhere who wants to see violence, looting and demonstrations that end up destroying property. But if there are those who feel aggrieved and they are not willing to accept, there are also constitutionally laid down procedures,” Kenyatta said.

Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Ed Cropley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.