Kenyan police fire teargas at opposition protesters demanding election reforms
#World News
October 11, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 4 days ago

Kenyan police fire teargas at opposition protesters demanding election reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police fired teargas at more than 1,000 opposition supporters marching through the capital Nairobi on Wednesday to demand election reforms, a Reuters witness said.

Police also used teargas to disperse protesters in the western city of Kisumu, a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from a repeat presidential vote scheduled for Oct. 26, citing concerns over fairness. A Reuters witness in Kisumu said the crowd had refused to disperse after being addressed by the county governor.

reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Catherine Evans

