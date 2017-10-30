Opposition activists confront police before Kenyan vote results

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Opposition supporters faced off against riot police firing teargas in a slum in Kenya’s capital on Monday, hours before the official announcement of an expected landslide win for incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in re-run elections.

An election official holds up a ballot paper as votes are counted in Nairobi, Kenya October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the main opposition candidate, Raila Odinga, have already branded the election a farce - he boycotted last week’s vote which was held after the Supreme Court annulled the original August poll citing procedural irregularities.

Protesters gathered in Nairobi’s Kawangware slum, trying to block a visit from Interior Minister Fred Matiang‘i, witnesses said.

“Now people are fighting with the police and they (the police) are using teargas,” resident Vitalis Aloyi said by phone.

Results from 266 out of 291 constituencies displayed at the national tallying centre showed Kenyatta winning 98 percent of the vote.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves to supporters from his car as he leaves after casting his vote during the presidential election re-run in Gatundu, Kenya October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

The vice chair of the election commission said the final result would be announced at 3.30 pm (1230 GMT).

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition greets his supporters in Nairobi, Kenya October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

On Monday, the electoral commission said 7,616,217 valid votes were cast, representing a turnout of 42.36 percent in areas where polls opened.

But protests by Odinga’s supporters prevented polling stations from opening in 25 constituencies. If those constituencies are included, turnout dropped to 38.84 percent of 19,611,423 registered voters.

The election commission said that poor security prevented them from holding the vote in those areas, but that since it would not “materially affect” the result, the final announcement could go ahead.

Odinga pulled out of the vote, saying the election commission had failed to institute reforms to prevent the kind of “illegalities and irregularities” that scuppered the August vote. Kenyatta also won that vote.