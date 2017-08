Riot policemen deploy after demonstrators supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, burned tyres after their political leader claimed "massive" fraud in this week's elections, in Kisumu, Kenya August 9, 2017.

KISUMU, Kenya (Reuters) - Police in one location of the western Kenyan city of Kisumu fired live rounds on Wednesday to disperse stone-throwing supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who claims this week's elections were rigged, a Reuters witness said.

Separately, a Odinga supporter protesting in the Nairobi slum of Mathare was shot dead by police, witnesses told a Reuters reporter who viewed the body.