Kenya president: dialogue with opposition must wait until court cases done

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday that he expects the opposition to challenge his victory in the Oct. 26 repeat presidential election in court and that any dialogue must wait until that process is done.

“My victory today is just part of a process that is likely to once again be subjected to a constitutional test through our courts ... I will submit to this constitutional path regardless of the outcome,” Kenyatta said in his acceptance speech.

“Those who are going to ask me: ‘Are you going to engage in dialogue?’ ... Let them (the opposition) first and foremost exhaust all their constitutional options.”