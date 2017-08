NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga published his own party's assessment of the count from this week's presidential vote on Wednesday, saying he had a large margin over President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The provisional figures on the election commission's website gives Kenyatta a healthy lead, but Odinga's figures, published on his Twitter feed said Kenyatta only had 7.2 million votes, versus 8.1 million for Odinga.