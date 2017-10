Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his ballot inside a polling station in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta maintained his strong lead in the presidential election count on Wednesday with 85 percent of polling stations reporting, the election commission said.

Its website showed Kenyatta with 54.8 percent of the vote against 44.3 percent for opposition leader Raila Odinga, a margin of nearly 1.4 million votes.