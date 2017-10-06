U.S. says 'deeply concerned' about Kenya ahead of election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is “deeply concerned” about the political environment in Kenya as police and protesters clashed ahead of its presidential election on Oct. 26, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

It said that while the United States did not back any party or candidate, it fully supports the work of an election board, adding: “Unfortunately, in recent weeks actors on all sides have undermined the electoral commission and stoked tensions.”