U.S. voices concern about efforts to undermine Kenya presidential vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned efforts to undermine Kenya’s repeat presidential vote, saying both parties in the election were working to interfere with the independent operation of the electoral commission.

Opposition supporters run away from tear gas as they are dispersed by the police following a rally in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

“We are deeply concerned about the continuing efforts of both parties to interfere with and undermine the independent operation of the electoral commission, the judiciary, and other essential institutions,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on the eve of the Kenya vote.