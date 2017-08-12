Kenya poll monitors back official election result

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta reacts after he was announced winner of the presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s main domestic poll monitoring organization, ELOG, said on Saturday it had found no evidence to suggest this week’s election was manipulated or inaccurate, as the opposition have attested.

ELOG’s parallel vote tally projected a victory for President Uhuru Kenyatta with 54 percent of ballots cast, compared to an official count of 54.3 percent. This was well within ELOG’s 1.9 percent margin of error, the group said.

