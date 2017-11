NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month’s repeat presidential vote.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers a speech during a ceremony at the All Saints Anglican Church in Nairobi, Kenya October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Chief Justice David Maraga, announcing the verdict of all six of the judges, said the court dismissed the two legal challenges to the Oct. 26 vote.