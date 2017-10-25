FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya election board head: elections will go ahead Thursday as scheduled
#World News
October 25, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in an hour

Kenya election board head: elections will go ahead Thursday as scheduled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s repeat presidential elections will proceed as planned on Oct. 26, said the head of the election board on Wednesday, after a tumultuous day in which a no-show by most Supreme Court judges prevented the hearing of a petition to delay the poll.

“The elections as scheduled will go on tomorrow,” said Wafula Chebukati.

“In cases where there will be problems (delivering materials)... the polling officer will have the right to inform us and polling can be suspended to another day.”

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra
