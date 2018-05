NAIROBI (Reuters) - The death toll from flooding caused by a burst dam wall in Kenya’s Rift Valley rose to 47 on Thursday and could go higher as more bodies are pulled from the mud, the local police chief said on Thursday.

A house partly destroyed by flood waters after a dam burst, is pictured in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

“So far it is 47 dead. We are still on the ground,” Japheth Kioko, the police chief for Rongai division, told Reuters by telephone.