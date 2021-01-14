IMF hopes to present Kenya program to its board in early 2021

A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is continuing to work with Kenyan authorities on a possible financing program and hopes to present a possible program to its board in early 2021, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told a regular online briefing that an IMF mission had reached agreement on many areas late last year.

The Fund was recommending a pause in fiscal adjustment by Kenya to accommodate increased health spending and support for the economy during the current external shock, as well as continued support of a monetary response, he said.