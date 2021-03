Women shops for second hand baby clothes at the Toi market within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s year-on-year inflation inched up to 5.90% in March from 5.78% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.40%, the office said in a statement, down from 0.70% in February.