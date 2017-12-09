FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan lecturers end strike, say deal reached with government
December 9, 2017 / 1:20 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Kenyan lecturers end strike, say deal reached with government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Lecturers in Kenya’s public universities ended a strike on Saturday after reaching agreement with the government over pay and other issues, according to a statement from their union.

They had gone on strike at the beginning of November in protest at the government’s failure to implement a March deal to increase salaries and housing allowance.

In their statement the lecturers said they had struck a broad agreement with the government on a range of issues including negotiations on better pay, clearing outstanding pensions, and a pledge not to victimize anyone for participating in the strike.

“We have now achieved the objectives of our strike. The strike is over,” the statement said.

Strikes by public workers in the East African country have grown in frequency in recent years, often fueled by grievances over pay.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Andrew Bolton

