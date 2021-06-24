Kenyan troops killed in military helicopter crash

NAIROBI (Reuters) -An unknown number of Kenyan soldiers died on Thursday when a helicopter carrying them crashed while landing near the capital Nairobi, the military said in a statement.

The Kenya Air Force Mi 171 E helicopter crashed at around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the county of Kajiado, it said.

Those who were injured were airlifted to the military hospital in Nairobi for treatment, it said, adding that air accident investigators were at the scene of the crash.