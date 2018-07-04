FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
July 4, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Britain's Tullow says Kenyan protesters block oil trucks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyans protesters demanding more security in the north of Kenya have blocked trucks carrying oil from Tullow’s fields, the British energy company said on Wednesday.

The truck scheme aims to transport about 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from northern oil fields to the coast to test oil flow rates and other technical issues before the start of full production and exports via a pipeline to be built by 2022. The pilot truck scheme was launched in June.

“Tullow confirms that there have been interruptions to the trucking of crude oil in Turkana County. Tullow is working with the respective national government agencies, the county government, local leadership and the communities to ensure that the matter is resolved amicably,” the firm told Reuters.

“Tullow has provisionally reduced the number of personnel in the field while operations are paused,” it said.

Government officials were not immediately available to comment.

Kenyan media said the protests that began last week were to demand the deployment of more security forces in the area, which has long been plagued by banditry and cattle rustling. Turkana also lies near South Sudan, a nation torn by years of conflict.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.