Kenya to appeal court ruling reversing deportation of opposition lawyer

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s government will shortly appeal a court ruling that reversed the deportation of a lawyer who “swore in” opposition leader Raila Odinga as “president”, a senior interior ministry official said on Thursday.

Earlier a High Court judge declared last week’s deportation of Miguna Miguna, a dual Kenyan and Canadian citizen, illegal, and ordered the government to return his Kenyan passport, which it had impounded, within seven days.

Miguna, who is now in Canada, welcomed the court ruling.