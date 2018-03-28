FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 4:21 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Kenya court finds interior minister and police chief guilty of contempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan high court judge found Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i and the inspector general of police guilty of contempt of court on Wednesday and ordered that they appear for sentencing.

Kenya's interior minister Fred Matiang'i speaks during a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya. January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The ruling marks a significant escalation in a tussle between the judiciary and the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, which opposition leaders and other critics say fails to respect the authority of the courts in political matters.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Maggie Fick and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

