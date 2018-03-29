FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 29, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Kenya court fines interior minister, police chief for contempt of court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan high court judge on Thursday fined Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i and inspector general of police Joseph Boinnet 200,000 Kenyan shillings ($1,985) for contempt of court.

Judge George Odunga had on Wednesday ordered the senior government officials to appear in court for sentencing, after ruling they were in contempt for failing to obey a court order to release a detained opposition politician.

Odunga ordered the money be deducted from their salaries.

Reporting By Maggie Fick; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.