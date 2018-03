NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan opposition politician who had been detained since Monday at Nairobi’s main airport in defiance of multiple court orders to release him was deported late on Wednesday night, his lawyer said.

Miguna Miguna, a lawyer of dual Kenyan and Canadian citizenship, is seen through the glass door at the Jomo Kenyatta airport after he was detained by police in Nairobi, Kenya March 26, 2018, during an attempt to force him onto a plane to Canada. Picture taken March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Mdunga

“Miguna Miguna has gone on Emirates flight EK 722,” Cliff Ombeta told Reuters by phone without giving details. Kenyan TV station Citizen reported the flight departed Nairobi airport with Miguna on board.